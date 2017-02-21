Fire crews are in the process of rescuing at least 20 homeless people stranded in a flooded section of a golf course in San Jose, including two who were inside a tent on the third hole tee box.

San Jose Fire Department crews had rescued five people as of 8:20 a.m.

Flash floods at Coyote Creek caused flooding in the Los Lagos Golf Course, located on 2995 Tuers Road.

Both ground and chopper video showed people and their belongings being rescued by crews in a raft, some of them wading around in waist deep water.

"Everything was surrounded. It rose so fast," said one of the homeless men who was rescued from his campsite by fire crews.

A woman who was separated from her boyfriend was also rescued.

Calfire chopper assisted in the search of several people believed to be trapped in trees on the golf course.

This story will be updated. Stay tuned for details.