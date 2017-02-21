Crews in the South Bay are busy Tuesday morning rescuing people trapped in cars and homes swamped by rising flood waters along Coyote Creek in San Jose.

At least 50 residents living at the Nordale Avenue apartment complex near San Jose's Municipal Stadium were evacuated because of high water.

Several inches of water has surrounded cars and homes near the area of Senter Road and Phelan Avenue, forcing rescue teams to deploy boats in order to locate and rescue stranded residents and motorists.

City officials on Tuesday declared a local emergency in response to the dangerous flooding. Voluntary evacuation orders have been put in effect for residents living along low-lying areas next to Coyote Creek. Residents in that area are being advised to grab their belongings and leave their homes until the water level subsides.

Earlier in the day, five homeless people were rescued from the nearby Los Lagos Golf Course after swift-moving water surrounded their encampments.

