San Jose

Raging Waters in San Jose could reopen this summer, city officials say

A new operator has been identified, and a potential summer 2024 reopening is pending council approval

By Stephen Ellison

Raging Waters in San Jose could reopen this summer under new management if local officials have their way and city leaders give the green light.

The once-popular water park closed after the 2023 season, and its operator announced it wouldn't be reopening in 2024, citing declining attendance.

But San Jose councilmembers Domingo Candelas and Peter Ortiz spearheaded an effort to land a new operator, California Dreamin' Entertainment, and the park could reopen its gates this summer, city officials said.

Candelas and Ortiz were scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday at Raging Waters to speak on the potential reopening, pending San Jose City Council approval.

Raging Waters opened in 1985 as one of the first waterslide parks in the region. After last season, the company operating the water park terminated its lease with the city of San Jose.

Following the closure, the city contacted multiple companies about the park’s remaining lease and selected California Dreamin’ Entertainment as an organization that would meet the project’s requirements.

San Jose
