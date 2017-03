Police on Friday released surveillance video of a man suspected of robbing a bank in San Ramon.

The bank robbery was reported February 6 at the U.S. Bank, located at 2821 Crow Canyon Blvd.

Police said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from bank tellers. The suspect is described as a man in his mid-40s, with gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored pea coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black beanie, dark-colored pants and dark-colored gloves.