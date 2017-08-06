Santa Clara County to Hire Transgender Services Manager

Getty Images/Uppercut RF file A rainbow flag.

Santa Clara County officials on Friday announced the county is expanding services to the transgender community with the hiring of a Transgender Services Program Manager.

"While the current administration in Washington appears to be committed to turning back the clock for transgender people and the larger LGBTQ community, here in Santa Clara County, we are moving forward," Santa Clara County Supervisor Ken Yeager said in a statement.

The program manager will serve as a key trainer, mediator and facilitator for the transgender community in areas such as medical care, employment, mental health services and safety and inclusion in local schools, hospitals, housing and at the county's correctional facilities, officials said.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved funding for the position as part of the fiscal 2018 budget.

The county's Employee Services Agency will be accepting applications for the position until Aug. 30.