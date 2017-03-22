A police officer stands guard near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament on March 22, 2017 in London, England. A police officer has been stabbed near to the British Parliament and the alleged assailant shot by armed police. Scotland Yard report they have been called to an incident on Westminster Bridge where several people have been injured by a car. (March 22, 2017)

Authorities in the Bay Area on Wednesday boosted security in response to the possible "terrorist incident" in London.

Folks passing through San Francisco International Airport will notice "a heightened level of vigilance," according to airport spokesperson Doug Yakel. An increased amount of uniformed police officers will be patrolling the grounds, but normal travel procedures are not expected to change.

Commuters crossing the Golden Gate Bridge should not notice any significant changes to security.

Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation district spokesperson said authorities are "always on high alert at the bridge to keep it safe from threats."

The San Francisco Police Department is monitoring the situation in London and will be ready to respond in the event that a local threat presents itself, according to police spokesperson Giselle Talkoff.

BART reported that no additional security measures have been set in place, but the agency's Critical Asset Protection team is on patrol as part of its regular schedule.