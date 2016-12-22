Shooting on I-580 in Oakland Prompts Freeway Shutdown: CHP

A shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland has prompted a shutdown of the eastbound lanes of the freeway at Harrison Street on Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said two people from the same vehicle were shot and wounded about 7 p.m., and the freeway was closed about 20 minutes later as officers investigated. A Sig-alert was issued at 7:25 p.m.

The extent of the victims' injuries were not known, and there was no estimated time for reopening the freeway, the CHP said.

No further details on were available.

Video Man Arrested After Catholic School in Santa Rosa Trashed

It is the second shooting this week on I-580 in Oakland. On Monday, a man in a Mercedes sedan fired several shots at a Honda in a road rage incident. The freeway was closed for about an hour during that investigation.