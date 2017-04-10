Baseball is back in the city by the bay. The San Francisco Giants on Monday are slated to hit the diamond for their first regular season action at AT&T Park.
Before the competitive action, the athletes, the organization and folks behind the scene were busy putting the finishing touches on the park as anxious fans counted down the minutes until the first pitch.
Kari's Gameday Forecast: Cool and Clear
AT&T Park is known for its cool temperatures and smothering fog, but fans will be treated to a day of mostly sun and comfortable temperatures for the San Francisco Giants' home opener.
What's New at AT&T Park? Fresh Features for Giants' First Home Games
AT&T Park has been hosting Giants' games since 2000, but that doesn't mean the stadium is getting old. The San Francisco Giants have added new features to enhance the fan experience.
Excitement Builds as Giants Fans Gear Up for Home Opener
Fans of the "Orange and Black" are expected to once again pack the house at AT&T Park for the Giants' first regular season home game. The energy outside the stadium before the first pitch was palpable.
Larry Baer Talks Expectations Ahead of Giants' Home Opener
The president and CEO of the San Francisco Giants is back for another season, and he's dedicated to bringing another World Series championship back to San Francisco.
Months of Preparation Pay Off for Giants' Home Opener
Before the first pitch, the folks behind the scenes are tasked with a number of responsibilities to make sure the San Francisco Giants' home opener goes off without a hitch.
Free Giveaways for San Francisco Giants Home Games
Some lucky fans headed to AT&T Park this season will be treated to special promotions, such as bobblehead handouts and gear giveaways.
Tasty Treats Unveiled at AT&T Park
A day at the yard isn't complete without visiting one of AT&T Park's many food vendors. A new addition to the food roster this season is CREAM, a desert company made famous for its ice cream sandwiches.
Can Tech Sounds Help the Giants' Bat?
San Francisco is just miles from Silicon Valley so it only makes sense that the San Francisco Giants are tapping into the latest technology to help their athletes succeed on the field and at the plate.
Giants Set to Open Their 60th Season in San Francisco
The day is finally here. The San Francisco Giants are back home and NBC Bay Area is at AT&T Park in preparation for the team's home opener.
AT&T Park and All of Its Beauty
The home of the San Francisco Giants is arguably one of the best venues in the game. As ballplayers duke it out on the diamond, fans can take a gander at the San Francisco Bay and East Bay hills. Kayakers left without a ticket can also enjoy a day on the water in nearby McCovey Cove.