AT&T Park prepares for the first San Francisco Giants regular season game of 2017. (April 10, 2017)

Baseball is back in the city by the bay. The San Francisco Giants on Monday are slated to hit the diamond for their first regular season action at AT&T Park.

Before the competitive action, the athletes, the organization and folks behind the scene were busy putting the finishing touches on the park as anxious fans counted down the minutes until the first pitch.

Kari's Gameday Forecast: Cool and Clear

AT&T Park is known for its cool temperatures and smothering fog, but fans will be treated to a day of mostly sun and comfortable temperatures for the San Francisco Giants' home opener.

The sun will be shining when the San Francisco Giants take the field for their home opener Monday afternoon. (Published 57 minutes ago)

What's New at AT&T Park? Fresh Features for Giants' First Home Games

AT&T Park has been hosting Giants' games since 2000, but that doesn't mean the stadium is getting old. The San Francisco Giants have added new features to enhance the fan experience.

A new baseball season has arrived, and the San Francisco Giants have added some new features to the fan experience at AT&T Park. Sam Brock and Laura Garcia Cannon report. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Excitement Builds as Giants Fans Gear Up for Home Opener

Fans of the "Orange and Black" are expected to once again pack the house at AT&T Park for the Giants' first regular season home game. The energy outside the stadium before the first pitch was palpable.

A new season of "Orange and Black" baseball is back, and the anticipation is brewing before the game. Pete Suratos reports. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Larry Baer Talks Expectations Ahead of Giants' Home Opener

The president and CEO of the San Francisco Giants is back for another season, and he's dedicated to bringing another World Series championship back to San Francisco.

Larry Baer, the president and CEO of the San Francisco Giants, sits down with NBC Bay Area to talk about the upcoming season. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Months of Preparation Pay Off for Giants' Home Opener

Before the first pitch, the folks behind the scenes are tasked with a number of responsibilities to make sure the San Francisco Giants' home opener goes off without a hitch.

Jorge Costa, the Senior Vice President of Ballpark Operations for the San Francisco, talks about what goes in to planning a home opener. Sam Brock and Laura Garcia Cannon report. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Free Giveaways for San Francisco Giants Home Games

Some lucky fans headed to AT&T Park this season will be treated to special promotions, such as bobblehead handouts and gear giveaways.

A handful of free gifts await fans of the San Francisco Giants as a new season arrives. Kari Hall reports. (Published Monday, April 10, 2017)

Tasty Treats Unveiled at AT&T Park

A day at the yard isn't complete without visiting one of AT&T Park's many food vendors. A new addition to the food roster this season is CREAM, a desert company made famous for its ice cream sandwiches.

A new season has arrived at AT&T Park, and fans will be able to enjoy some new treats. Kari Hall reports. (Published Monday, April 10, 2017)

Can Tech Sounds Help the Giants' Bat?

San Francisco is just miles from Silicon Valley so it only makes sense that the San Francisco Giants are tapping into the latest technology to help their athletes succeed on the field and at the plate.

The San Francisco Giants are trying out some new headphones for the players. They won't be listening to music. Instead, they'll be listening to electronic pulses that are supposed to stimulate their brains and make them better batters. Scott McGrew reports. (Published Monday, April 10, 2017)

Giants Set to Open Their 60th Season in San Francisco

The day is finally here. The San Francisco Giants are back home and NBC Bay Area is at AT&T Park in preparation for the team's home opener.

First pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks is slated for 1:35 p.m., but there will be plenty of pregame festivities as the Giants open their 60th season in the city by the bay. Pete Suratos reports. (Published Monday, April 10, 2017)

AT&T Park and All of Its Beauty

The home of the San Francisco Giants is arguably one of the best venues in the game. As ballplayers duke it out on the diamond, fans can take a gander at the San Francisco Bay and East Bay hills. Kayakers left without a ticket can also enjoy a day on the water in nearby McCovey Cove.

Play Ball! San Francisco Giants Due Up for Home Opener