The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Cotati.

The incident started Friday as a domestic disturbance call in which some shots were fired, officials said. A suspect fled the scene when deputies arrived.

Several hours later a deputy spotted the suspect emerging from a creek bed. Officials said a confrontation ensued and the deputy opened fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive his injuries.

No other information was immediately available.