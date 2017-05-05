Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting | NBC Bay Area
Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Cotati. (May 5, 2017)

    The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Cotati.

    The incident started Friday as a domestic disturbance call in which some shots were fired, officials said. A suspect fled the scene when deputies arrived.

    Several hours later a deputy spotted the suspect emerging from a creek bed. Officials said a confrontation ensued and the deputy opened fire, striking the suspect.

    The suspect was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive his injuries.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 17 minutes ago
