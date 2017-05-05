The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Cotati.
The incident started Friday as a domestic disturbance call in which some shots were fired, officials said. A suspect fled the scene when deputies arrived.
Several hours later a deputy spotted the suspect emerging from a creek bed. Officials said a confrontation ensued and the deputy opened fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive his injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
