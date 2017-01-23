South Bay Snow! Powder Returns to Mt. Hamilton

A winter wonderland on Monday graced South Bay hills yet again.

Glistening snow could be seen blanketing Mt. Hamilton near the Lick Observatory as a round of winter weather rolled over the mountain range.

Monday's snow-capped spectacle was not the first time fluffy powder made an appearance on top of the South Bay mountain. Thanks to a number of cold storms this winter season, Mt. Hamilton has been dusted several times.

Those wishing to catch a first-hand glimpse of the snow are encouraged by Lick Observatory officials to check Caltrans road conditions before they make the adventure.