South Bay Snow! Powder Returns to Mt. Hamilton

By Brendan Weber

    UC Regents Lick Observatory
    Snow covers Mt. Hamilton. (Jan. 23, 2017)

    A winter wonderland on Monday graced South Bay hills yet again.

    Glistening snow could be seen blanketing Mt. Hamilton near the Lick Observatory as a round of winter weather rolled over the mountain range.

    Monday's snow-capped spectacle was not the first time fluffy powder made an appearance on top of the South Bay mountain. Thanks to a number of cold storms this winter season, Mt. Hamilton has been dusted several times.

    Those wishing to catch a first-hand glimpse of the snow are encouraged by Lick Observatory officials to check Caltrans road conditions before they make the adventure.

