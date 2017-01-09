Storm Topples Giant 'Tunnel Tree' in Northern California

The famous "drive-thru" tunnel tree in Calaveras rivals some of California’s most iconic tourist symbols, including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

And because of the weekend storm that battered the state, and the country, the tree is no longer.

The giant sequoia tree “Pioneer Cabin” tree, aka the "Tunnel Tree," fell Sunday, in Calaveras Big Trees State Park near Angels Camp, which is north of Arnold off of Highway 4. It's also up near Tuolumne and the Stanislaus National Forest.

"We lost an old friend today," wrote county resident Jim Allday, who posted a picture of the fallen tree on his Facebook page. The Calaveras Big Trees Association shared his images.

Almost 2,000 people had commented on the post by Monday morning. Several uploaded photos of entire families standing underneath the tree, which was first hollowed out in the 1880s. It's similar to Yosemite's Wawona Tunnel Tree. Some of the trees in Calaveras Big Trees State Park stand 325 feet tall and are 33 feet around.

"What a shame," wrote Malachy McAllister. "This tree was also a strong part of my idea of America when I was a kid."

Visitors could once drive through the tree. But it was most recently open only to hikers along a 1.5-mile loop.

