San Francisco police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a female Muni driver early Thursday morning.

A 38-Geary bus was near Main and Folsom streets around 3:25 a.m. when a pedestrian approached the coach and attacked the woman from the operator's window, according to Paul Rose, a spokesman for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The suspect left the scene after the crime and is currently on the lam. The Muni driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be OK, Rose said.