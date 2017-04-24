An incident involving a suspicious device halted traffic in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood Monday evening.

Police and the police department's explosion ordnance disposal team responded to the intersection of Wisconsin and 22nd streets, police Capt. Raj Vaswani said in a tweet at 5:20 p.m.

Traffic in the area has been impacted.

Additionally, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's line 10 Townsend has been rerouted, and riders should expect delays, SFMTA officials said.

No further details were available.