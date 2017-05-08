A bicycle with the Bay Area Bike Share program sits in a rack on a busy street.

The 23rd annual Bike to Work day kicks off with a weeklong commute challenge as well as events planned throughout the week to commemorate May as National Bike Month.

Official Bike to Work Day throughout the Bay Area is Thursday.

Tech companies including Google and Facebook, as well as cities and nonprofit organizations, have collaborated to host more than 40 stops around South Bay and Peninsula communities.

According to San Mateo County's commuting report, its booming economy and low unemployment rates mean more commuters clogging up the roads.

"San Mateo County commuters are experiencing longer commutes, extended peak-hour traffic and crowded trains," the report stated.

In response, organizers are hoping the event will bring more newcomers out to the streets to give commuting by bicycle a try.



Last year's weeklong commuter challenge had a combined 789,000 miles logged from 1,306 participants and an additional 12,000 bicycle riders counted on the annual Bike to Work Day.

National Bike to Work Day falls on May 19.