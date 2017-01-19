Thunder, Lightning Strike Palo Alto, More Rain Pounds Bay Area | NBC Bay Area
Thunder, Lightning in Palo Alto
Thunder, Lightning Strike Palo Alto, More Rain Pounds Bay Area

By Lisa Fernandez

Thunder and lightning rumbled across the Bay Area on Thursday morning, surprising those who haven’t heard those sounds in about half a decade.

The National Weather service reported lightning struck the Palo Alto area about 9 a.m., with more showers approaching.

NBC Bay Area meteorologist Kari Hall reported a strong cell of rain crashing down on San Jose just about the same time, with the storm headed east.

Round two of rain and gusting are on tap for later Thursday into Friday morning. The NWS also issued high surf warnings for San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma and San Mateo counties starting at noon on Friday.

Contact Lisa Fernandez at lisa.fernandez@nbcuni.com or 408-432-4758.

 

