Timeline: Two Bay Area Rain Storms Kick Off New Year

Tracking the Wet and Windy Morning Commute on the Peninsula

New Year’s week kicked off to a rainy start this week with two more storms expected to hit the Bay Area with just a couple of days in between to dry out.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri noted the first storm brought scattered rain for the Tuesday morning commute with more consistent rainfall by 11 a.m. Heavier pockets of rain should fall for the evening commute that could last until 11 p.m. Tuesday will be the larger storm day with areas of “on & off” rain for Wednesday, Ranieri said.

Thursday and Friday should be rain-free, giving the region a chance to dry out before a weekend one-two punch.

Ranieri said the forecast models continue to paint a very wet scenario which could bring another 1to 2 inches of rain from Saturday to Sunday across the Bay Area.

Here’s the full timeline of the two pending storms:

Tuesday morning: Rain begins to develop with new storm; wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday evening: Heavier rain for the evening commute.

Wednesday: On and off rain.

Thursday: Dry.

Friday: Dry.

Saturday: Rain returns.

Sunday: Heavier rain and wind at times.