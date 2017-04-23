A 20-month-old boy was rescued after falling into a hot tub and nearly drowning in Concord on Sunday, according to the Concord Police Department.

About 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Claycord Avenue on reports that a toddler had fallen into a hot tub. Family members removed the boy from the hot tub and started CPR until officers arrived, police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition late Sunday night.

No further details were available.