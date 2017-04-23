Toddler Rescued After Nearly Drowning in Hot Tub in Concord: Police | NBC Bay Area
Toddler Rescued After Nearly Drowning in Hot Tub in Concord: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A 20-month-old boy was rescued after falling into a hot tub and nearly drowning in Concord on Sunday, according to the Concord Police Department.

    About 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Claycord Avenue on reports that a toddler had fallen into a hot tub. Family members removed the boy from the hot tub and started CPR until officers arrived, police said.

    The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition late Sunday night.

    No further details were available.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago
