A 23-month-old toddler in Union City was struck and killed by a car Saturday afternoon in what police said was a tragic accident.

The young boy and his mother were shopping inside a Dollar Tree located on Dakota Road around 3:15 p.m. when the child bolted out of the store's front door, according to Lt. Jeff Snell from the Union City Police Department. The boy's mother ran after him, but it was too late. A man driving roughly 5 mph in the parking lot hit the boy, leaving him with serious injuries.

The toddler was rushed to Stanford University Medical Center, but he later died, according to Snell.

No charges or citations were issued to the driver, who was fully cooperative with police after the accident, Snell said. Witnesses told police that the driver did nothing wrong, and Snell added that the driving was driving slowly and safely. The fatal collision was simply an unfortunate accident.

