Two Killed in Small Plane Crash Near Fresno

FRESNO - Fresno fire officials said two people died Monday after the single-engine airplane they were in crashed shortly after taking off.

The Fresno Bee reported the plane had taken off from Sierra Sky Park Airport when it crashed at the edge of a pond north of the airport. The Fresno Fire Department confirmed the two people on board the plane died.

Krystal Kerkezian told the newspaper she was in her backyard and saw the plane take off, make a hard right turn and plunge directly into the water.

The aircraft was an Express S-90 experimental plane, which crashed for unknown reasons, Allen Kenitzer of the Federal Aviation Administration told KSEE in Fresno.

An official statement from the FAA was still pending. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.