Two People Found Dead in Berkeley Home; Area Evacuated: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Two people were found dead inside a Berkeley residence Monday in what police are calling a suspicious circumstance.

    Police responded to the 3000 block of Deakin Street in Berkeley and found the two bodies, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The cause of the deaths was not immediately apparent, police said, and the building has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

    The Berkeley Fire Department and PG&E crews also responded to the scene to make sure there are no hazardous conditions.

    The investigation is ongoing, and police advised residents that Deakin Street is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Webster and Prince streets.

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
