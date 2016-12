Two poeple were shot on Peach Court in San Jose. Dec. 28, 2016

San Jose Police are investigating a late night Wednesday shooting in East San Jose.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers found two people inside a home on Peach Court suffering from gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody at this time and the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A witness said it appeared to have stemmed from a home invasion robbery.