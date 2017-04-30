UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College': Forbes | NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College': Forbes

By Brendan Weber

    Getty Images
    File image of UC Berkeley students and campus.

    Tuition might be expensive, but attending the University of California, Berkeley provides the most bang for your buck, according to a new Forbes report.

    The East Bay university topped the list of Forbes' "America's Best Value Colleges" list. Southern California's University of California, Los Angeles and the East Coast's Princeton University rounded out the top three, respectively.

    UC Berkeley wasn't the only institution in the area labeled as a school worth the investment. Stanford University checked in at No. 7 on the list while University of California, Davis grabbed the No. 9 spot.

    Not to be left out, Santa Clara University (No. 63), San Jose State University (No. 140), University of San Francisco (No. 176), San Francisco State University (No. 210), Saint Mary's College (No. 234), California State University, East Bay (No. 240) and Sonoma State University (No. 300) also nabbed a spot on the list.

    The annual list takes into account "tuition costs, school quality, post-grad earnings, student debt and graduation success," according to Forbes.

    An interesting trend noted in the report indicates that roughly 70 percent of the schools listed in the top 100 are research universities, meaning that the education is centered around science, technology and engineering. A STEM-oriented education is defined by Forbes as being increasingly valuable because that's where the jobs are in this day and age.

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
