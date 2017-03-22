UC Berkeley Student Recovers After Contracting Meningitis

A UC Berkeley student on Wednesday is recovering from meningococcal meningitis, but that reality has not stopped health officials from issuing warnings to students, according to the university.

Vaccines will be offered to students under the age of 25 Thursday afternoon at Tang Center in hopes of preventing a potential spread of the disease, which attacks the lining of the brain and spinal cord, according to the university.

In addition to preventative vaccines, health officials are also warning students to keep an eye out for potential symptoms, which include fever, headache, rash, body aches, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion and stiff neck.

Meningitis is typically spread through close contact, such as kissing or sharing drinks or utensils. The bacteria, which cannot thrive as well when outside of the body, is much less likely to spread via casual contact.

Three vaccines are currently available to protect against meningitis. The specific case at UC Berkeley was caused by meningococcus group B, "which was not covered by the meningitis vaccine required for incoming students," according to the university.