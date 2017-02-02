Uber CEO Resigns His Post With Trump Advisory Council | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Uber CEO Resigns His Post With Trump Advisory Council

By Michelle Roberts

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Protesters carry signs and chant outside the Uber offices in Palo Alto on Thursday. (Feb. 2, 2017)

    Uber employees received a memo from their boss on Wednesday, saying he is cutting ties to the Trump administration after days of protests and pressure.

    Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick announced he is stepping down from the president's advisory council. The news came just hours before two protests were scheduled against the ride-hailing company here in the Bay Area. The protests were in response to President Donald Trump's immigration orders.

    A protest was scheduled for Thursday night at Uber headquarters in San Francisco. Earlier Thursday, about a dozen protesters gathered outside the Uber office in Palo Alto to voice their concerns with the tech giant's perceived involvement with the Trump administration.

    Grace Martinez helped organize the planned protest in San Francisco targeting Kalanick. She’s applauding the announcement that Kalanick will resign his post on the advisory council.

    Another protester said they were making a statement.

    "We need to tell President Trump there is a cost for your hate," Jeffrey Buchanan said. "This is what we need to see from Uber."

    Earlier this week, Kalanick tweeted that he would use his position on the council to stand up for what is right. A statement from the company Thursday said in part, "Uber strongly opposes the president's unjust immigration ban, which is harming many innocent people, many of whom are drivers."

    The statement went on the say that the company created a legal defense fund to help Uber drivers who are stranded abroad by the president's new travel ban.

    In his memo to employees, Kalanick wrote that joining the advisory council was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices