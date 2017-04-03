Concord police investigate a toddler's death after she was pulled from a pool. (April 2, 2017)

A one-year-old girl died Sunday in Concord after she drowned in a backyard pool, according to the police.

Family members living along Leland Way originally called police around 4:45 p.m. after they couldn't find the toddler, according to police. Arriving police officers and family members searched for several minutes before making the grim discovery.

The unconscious child was plucked from the swimming pool, according to police. First responders performed CPR on the girl before taking her to a local hospital.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

It is unclear how the toddler ended up in the pool, but police are investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Kyle Colvin at 925-603-5856. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Concord Police Department at 925-603-5836.