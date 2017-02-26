Vallejo Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Police investigate a Vallejo bar shooting that killed one and injured two others. (Feb. 26, 2017)

One man was killed and two others were injured after gunshots erupted inside of a bar in Vallejo Sunday morning, according to police.

Police were notified of a shooting at Gentleman Jim's Bar, located at 1324 Lincoln Road East, just after 1 a.m., police said.

One man found to be suffering from gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third victim, who was inside of the bar at the time of the shooting, later showed up at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries related to gunshot wounds.

Police said they have yet to locate a suspect or release the identities of the three victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Martinez with the Vallejo Police Department at 707-648-4279.