At a news conference, Santa Cruz Police Chief Kevin Vogel criticized the Department of Homeland Security for lying about secret immigration detentions. (Feb. 23, 2017)

Santa Cruz Police Chief Kevin Vogel lambasted the Department of Homeland Security at a news conference Thursday, accusing them of conducting secret immigration raids in the community and lying to the police department.

More than 200 local police and Homeland Security officers participated in an early morning raid on Feb. 13. Ten alleged gang members were arrested in Santa Cruz, Watsonville and Daly City on a host of charges, including drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit extortion by force, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

However, since then, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have confessed to police that some among those who were detained specifically in Santa Cruz had not committed any crimes, Vogel said. They were taken to a Homeland Security facility because they are illegal immigrants, according to NBC affiliate KSBW.

"This flies in the face of the values that our community holds very deeply. The community has an absolute right to be angry over this," Vogel said at the news conference.

It remains unclear whether deportations played a part in the Daly City and Watsonville raids.

An irate Vogel said that he only agreed to work with federal officials because they repeatedly asserted that immigration detentions and deportations were not part of their plan. He was led to believe that the suspects belonged to the Santa Cruz Salvatrucha Locos 13, a subset of the Mara Salvatrucha 13 (MS-13) gang.

A federal grand jury has indicted seven of the men for conspiring to extort drug dealers and three for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine.

What was described as the culmination of a five-year federal investigation, raised the hackles of Santa Cruz's immigrant community because the arrests followed ICE raids around the United States.

At the time, Santa Cruz police responded to the concerns by releasing a statement assuaging people's fears.

It read in part: "This operation was not associated with enforcement of federal immigration nor deportation investigations. The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Police Department does not and will not participate in immigration enforcement or arrests."

It continued: "The men arrested during today's operation were all members of a violent criminal organization that has preyed upon and threatened the community."

However, on Feb. 14, many in the community voiced their fears at a City Council meeting, KSBW reported, accusing ICE of uprooting families based on people's immigration statuses.

Vogel and Deputy Santa Cruz Police Chief Dan Flippo, who had previously assured their community that the raids were not led by ICE, were in attendance and became worried.

"The information provided from our community sounded credible," Vogel said at the news conference.

Flippo walked out of the City Council meeting to call high-ranking Homeland Security officials to dig for answers, according to KSBW. No one has taken personal responsibility for the immigration detentions, but officials have acknowledged that they did, in fact, happen. They have also denied the police department's request for the names of the illegal immigrants who were taken into custody, KSBW wrote.

"I am very angry this occurred and I'm disgusted this was withheld from me," Flippo said to KSBW.

Vogel added: "This has violated the trust of our community, and we cannot tell you how disappointed we are by the betrayal of the Department of Homeland Security."

However, Vogel stressed that the 10 gang members who were arrested, posed a genuine threat to the safety of Santa Cruz residents.

Velarmino "Meduza" Escobar Ayala, Tomas "Profugo" or "Caballo" Rivera, Ismael "Casper" Alvarenga Rivera, Willfredo "Chino" Edgardo Ayala, Jose David "Largo" Abrego Galdamez, Melvin "Sharky" Lopez and Alexander "Pocar" Martinez Flores are facing extortion charges, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, the seven men had conspired to threaten Santa Cruz drug dealers and those close to them with violence in order to take their property. If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Meanwhile, Gerber "Choco" Morales, Emilio "Diablo" Escobar Abarnga and Josue Alcedis "Penguino" Escobar Cerritos allegedly conspired to engage in drug trafficking, prosecutors said. Since March 2015, the three men conspired to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of meth.

If convicted, the defendants accusing of conspiring to commit extortion face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Those convicted of conspiracy to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it face a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine, prosecutors said.