Immigration activists rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program during a protest in Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan, September 5, 2017

Danny Munoz doesn't remember much about her so-called "home country." She doesn't remember her parents and siblings crossing the border from Mexico, or the first few years she spent in the United States.

Having moved to Fresno when she was about 2 years old, Munoz has always considered the U.S. to be her home.

"My parents, they always struggled with our situation. My mom would clean houses and work two jobs just to pay rent," said Munoz, an 18-year-old DACA recipient studying at UC Berkeley. "They always told me that I was going to be their hope and that their sacrifices were going to be worthwhile for me.

"They worked so hard to give me this," she continued, tearing up, “But now everything feels so uncertain. Like I have no idea what’s going to happen."

Bay Area Politicians Denounce DACA Decision

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which allows young undocumented immigrants to stay and work in the United States, is "being rescinded," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday. Terry McSweeney reports. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017)

Munoz wasn’t alone in her uncertainty. The announcement that the Trump administration would be phasing out the immigration program known as DACA — short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — in six months sent shockwaves throughout the immigrant community on Tuesday, confirming the worst fears many had about a Donald Trump presidency. The Obama-era immigration program had authorized young people such as Munoz, who were brought to this country illegally by their parents, the opportunity to work, study and live in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

"As a child growing up, my parents motivated me to be the best that I could be, to keep pushing to break barriers," Munoz said. "I got DACA my junior year in high school, and even then it was a long process; it was costly. Nothing was handed to us.”

The application process for the DACA is $500. To be accepted, applicants must pass a thorough criminal background check and prove that they are an asset to their community. Many applicants are students who rely on the paperwork to help them gain internships and scholarships.

Video Silicon Valley Reacts to DACA Decision With Trepidation

"We're not criminals," said Carlos Garcia, 21, who came to the Bay Area from Mexico when he was 6, the average age of most DACA recipients when they first arrive in the U.S. "To send us back would be cruel. Not only would I not be able to finish my education here, but I wouldn't know how to live in Mexico City. I'm not even fluent in Spanish."

The Trump administration on Tuesday advised Congress to pass an immigration plan within six months, at which time Trump will start phasing out DACA’s protections.

In a statement, the president said he was concerned about “the millions of Americans victimized by this unfair system” and characterized undocumented immigrants as lawbreakers who hurt Americans by taking their jobs. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who made the announcement, followed the same talking points, stressing that the administration’s priority was putting native-born Americans first.

Beneficiaries of DACA end up denying "jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same illegal aliens to take those jobs,” Sessions said.

As the decision reverberated across the country and states planned to sue the administration, students at local schools said they feared what it meant for themselves, their family and their friends. Meanwhile, teachers and administrators grappled with how to address a weighty, politicized topic that affected their students directly. Several school districts sent out letters to parents and students, reminding them of the spate of sanctuary campus resolutions that were passed immediately after Trump’s inauguration.

For some, that gesture didn't go far enough. About 800,000 DACA recipients are living in the U.S, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. About 50,000 people in the Bay Area are eligible for the program. Attempts to ignore the issue in classrooms would be futile, especially as news of walkouts and student-led protests across the country lit up social media.

Yaquelin Lombera, who works at Pinole Valley High School's health intervention center, said that many students she works with see the program as a literal and symbolic source of protection and security. Schools need to do more than send out a memo to assure students that they are still protected, she said.

"We can't just say we're a safe space," said Lombera, who is also a DACA recipient. "We have to actually create one. I want to see an action plan."

Other local teachers joined protest efforts. Yvette Felarca, a Berkeley middle school teacher and activist, led a demonstration at Sproul Plaza on UC Berkeley's campus Tuesday evening. Earlier that day, University of California president Janet Napolitano had issued a statement saying she had directed an advisory committee to research how to “best support and protect” the system’s 3,700 undocumented students.

"'Dreamers' have a right to be free from the fear of deportation or being separated from their communities as much as anyone else," Felarca said on the steps of Sproul Plaza, using the common nickname for DACA recipients. "We have to stand up and protect our communities."

Aware that the decision to end DACA signaled a pivotal moment in U.S. immigration policy, other teachers scrambled to integrate the topic into class curriculum. Meg Honey, an A.P. history teacher at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, asked students to come to class on Wednesday having read coverage of the decision from a variety of news sources.

“We’re looking at DACA as to how it fits in with the long history of immigration policy in this country,” Honey said. “It will allow us to engage some historical thinking skills in comparing and contrasting, looking at both progress and regression.”

Noting that she saw “higher levels of anxiety” among some students since the election, Honey also said that she was using guidance published by the Southern Poverty Law Center on teaching with tolerance to help steer difficult conversations in the classroom.

Having those conversations and addressing the topic is crucially important, said Munoz. Knowing that she has a community rallying behind her has lifted her spirits, though the threat of uncertainty remains.

“We can’t let our hopes and our dreams be ripped apart,” Munoz said. “We’re here to dream, we’re here to accomplish better things for our family and our kids.”

Garcia expressed similar sentiments.

“Things are crazy right now, but I really don’t think Trump knows what he’s up against,” he said. “Our families fought hard to give us a better life, and we’re going to fight for them, too.”