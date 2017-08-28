Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, philanthropist and pediatrician Priscilla Chan, announced the birth of their second daughter "August" on Facebook Monday.

"Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August! We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn't grow up too fast," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

In their letter, the proud parents shared what they had written in their letter to their first daughter, Max:

"When your sister was born, we wrote a letter about the world we hoped she and now you will grow up in — a world with better education, fewer diseases, stronger communities, and greater equality. We wrote that with all the advances in science and technology, your generation should live dramatically better lives than ours, and we have a responsibility to do our part to make that happen. Even though headlines often focus on what's wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out. We're optimists about your generation and the future."

But Zuckerberg said in the case of August, the couple want to focus on how to have a happy childhood, instead of "growing up."

"You will be busy when you're older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now. I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp. I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you."

Zuckerberg is planning on taking two months of paternity leave to bond with his baby daughter.

