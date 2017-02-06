Who is the GOAT? Joe Montana Versus Tom Brady

The greatest debate in the sporting world boils down to two Bay Area athletes: Joe Montana versus Tom Brady.

Brady, who grew up in San Mateo and idolized the former San Francisco 49ers legend, leapfrogged Montana for Super Bowl rings and Super Bowl MVP awards when the New England Patriots on Sunday pulled off the largest comeback in NFL history to stun the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The quetion is now on the table. Who is the GOAT (or greatest of all-time)?

The two legendary quarterbacks' numbers are listed below. The final decision is up to you.

Super Bowl Marks:

Championships — Tom Brady: 5 | Joe Montana: 4

Most Valuable Player Awards — Tom Brady: 4 | Joe Montana: 3

Record — Tom Brady: 5-2 | Joe Montana: 4-0

Touchdowns — Tom Brady: 15 | Joe Montana: 11

Interceptions — Tom Brady: 5 | Joe Montana: 0

Completion Percentage — Tom Brady: 67.0 | Joe Montana: 68.0

Passing Yards — Tom Brady: 2,071 | Joe Montana: 1,142

Completions — Tom Brady: 207 | Joe Montana: 83

Passer Rating — Tom Brady: 95.3 | Joe Montana: 127.8

Margin of Victory in Super Bowl Wins — Tom Brady: +19 | Joe Montana: +76

Career Postseason Marks:

Record — Tom Brady: 25-9 | Joe Montana: 16-7

Touchdowns — Tom Brady: 63 | Joe Montana: 45

Interceptions — Tom Brady: 31 | Joe Montana: 21

Completion Percentage — Tom Brady: 62.7 | Joe Montana: 62.7

Passing Yards — Tom Brady: 9,094 | Joe Montana: 5,772

Completions — Tom Brady: 831 | Joe Montana: 460

Passer Rating — Tom Brady: 89.0 | Joe Montana: 95.6

Career Regular Season Marks:

Record — Tom Brady: 183-52 | Joe Montana: 117-47

Touchdowns — Tom Brady: 456 | Joe Montana: 273

Interceptions — Tom Brady: 152 | Joe Montana: 139

Completion Percentage — Tom Brady: 63.8 | Joe Montana: 63.2

Passing Yards — Tom Brady: 61,582 | Joe Montana: 40,551

Completions — Tom Brady: 5,244 | Joe Montana: 3,409

Passer Rating — Tom Brady: 97.2 | Joe Montana: 92.3