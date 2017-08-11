A wildfire burning near Lake Berryessa in Napa County Friday has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, which has scorched at least 100 acres and is 10 percent contained, ignited around 1 p.m. near Highway 128 and Sage Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Turtle Rock to Sommerton Vineyard, according to Cal Fire. An evacuation advisory is in effect from Turtle Rock to Capell Valley Crest.

Further information was not available.

Stay tuned for details on this developing story.



