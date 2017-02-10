An appeals court's decision to uphold an injunction on President Donald Trump's immigrant travel ban is changing lives.

One Bay Area woman wondering if she would ever see her Iranian parents again called it a gift. Rosa Behrouz cried tears of joy as she was reunited with her parents at San Francisco International Airport on Thursday night,just hours after the court's decision. The couple flew in from Iran, one of seven predominantly Muslim countries listed in Trump's travel ban.

"I was thinking for a second that I might not be able to see my dad one more time again," Behrouz said. "Too much for me to bear."

Behrouz's parents canceled flight reservations last week when the ban was in effect and rebooked when a federal judge in Washington state blocked it. While they were in the air, a three-judge panel from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco unanamously denied an emergency request from the Department of Justice to reinstate the ban.

University of San Francisco law professor Bill Hing said the judges cited a lack of evidence proving the country would be harmed without the travel ban.

"They have to prove its people who would do us harm by trying to exclude seven countries," Hing said. "It's too broad."

The DOJ is likely to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, but for now, Behrouz is grateful to be able to have her parents home with her.

"I want to thank those judges from the bottom of my heart, and all those people who stood and fought, thank you very much," she said.