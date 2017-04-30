Young Driver Nods Off, Smashes Into Power Pole in Martinez

A young driver smashed into a telephone and electrical pole in Martinez early Sunday, triggering a power outage for customers in the area, according to police.

The driver was travelling along the 6700 block of Alhambra Avenue around 3:15 a.m. when he likely fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into the pole, according to police.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, and the driver was not injured. He was released to his parents after an investigation was completed.



Alhambra Avenue between Devon Avenue and Virginia Hills Drive was closed for some time while crews cleared the car, picked up fallen electrical lines and restored power, according to police.