An extra ounce of digital prevention could save hundreds of millions of iPhone users a ton of worry.

Hackers, calling themselves the Turkish Crime Family, claim to have hacked into Apple’s iCloud, accessing an estimated 200 million accounts. That’s a lot of photos, music files, and other personal data potentially in the wrong hands.

No comment from Apple, possibly because the Family is demanding a ransom from the tech giant in exchange for releasing the purloined iCloud accounts. The Business Insider reports that the hackers are seeking a $75,000 payment.

“This is a wake-up call,” says Asaf Cidon of Silicon Valley security company Barracuda Networks.

Cidon recommends two-factor authentication: Adding an extra layer of security to your password or phone code.

“Extra prevention,” he says, “helps thwart attackers when they do happen to get ahold of your password.”

Meanwhile, the Family says without the ransom, it will eliminate the data on April 7.

Cidon says don’t worry too much, just add a little extra protection to your data.

Scott’s reports can be found on Twitter: @scottbudman