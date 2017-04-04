18 iPhones, 3 MacBooks Nabbed from Walnut Creek Apple Store

Three men rushed into a Apple Store and grabbed 3 laptops and 18 IPhones on early Tuesday morning in Walnut Creek.

Three men managed to escape from an Apple Store in Walnut Creek Monday night with three MacBooks and 18 iPhones in hand, according to police.

The men ran into the store around 8:45 p.m., grabbed the pricey items and took off on foot in an unknown direction, Walnut Creek Police Sgt. Ryan Hibbs said.

Hibbs said police do not believe the men were armed. They simply ran into the store and nabbed the Apple products in a swift sweep.

An investigation into the theft is under investigation, Hibbs said.