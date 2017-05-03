Ebay Pulls Auction of Hernandez’s SUV Linked to Murders

The family of Odin Lloyd, of whom Aaron Hernandez is convicted of killing, wants a settlement, seeking any proceeds from the sale of the former Patriots tight end's home.

The SUV prosecutors say Aaron Hernandez was in when he allegedly shot and killed two men in 2012 has been taken off of the auction block.

The Boston Globe reports that bidding on the Toyota 4Runner had reached over $100,000 before the listing was taken down Tuesday night. The auction also included a framed jersey autographed by the ex-New England Patriots star.

The seller, Buddy Clair, owner of Westford Auto Sales, told The Boston Globe that eBay pulled the listing and doesn't know why. Clair said has reached out to the e-commerce marketplace asking for an explanation. It was not immeditately clear if eBay responded to Clair.

Hernandez was accused of killing two men after an encounter at a Boston nightclub in 2012. Prosecutors allege Hernandez was riding in the SUV's front passenger seat when he shot at the men's car, killing Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu. He was acquitted of the murder charges in April. Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell days after the acquittal.



The SUV's owner is a Rhode Island car dealer, who leased it to Hernandez as part of a promotional agreement. Claire is managing the sale on behalf of the dealer, Jack Fox.







