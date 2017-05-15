Several Injured After Philly School's Tour Bus Crashes in Md.

At least two people were injured when a bus carrying 26 Pennsylvania school children overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland, state police said.

Authorities say the bus headed to Washington, D.C., on a field trip when it and another vehicle crashed near exit 89 in Havre de Grace, just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said one child and one adult were flown to the hospital. Other passengers suffered minor cuts, scrapes and bruises, and were taken to the hospital by ambulance or evaluated at the scene. No deaths have been reported. Three chaperones and a driver were also on the bus.

According to officials, the children on board the bus are 8th grade students at C.W. Henry School in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia. They were on their way to the Police Memorial in the nation's capitol. Their bus was in a caravan with three or four other vehicles, mostly carrying Philadelphia police cadets.

Werner Coach president Heath Ochroch confirmed to NBC10 Philadelphia that the bus belongs to his company in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.