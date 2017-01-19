Iranians watch the Plasco building where smoke rises from its windows in central Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The high-rise building engulfed by a fire collapsed on Thursday as scores of firefighters battled the blaze.

Dozens of firefighters were killed when a blazing high-rise building collapsed after a blaze in Iran's capital, state-run Press TV reported Thursday.

The broadcaster put the death toll at 30. It gave no source for the information. NBC News could not immediately independently confirm Press TV's report.

Earlier, authorities said at least 25 people had been injured in the fire at Tehran's iconic Plasco building. The tower is attached to a multistory shopping mall and is located just north of the city's sprawling bazaar.

Local media reported that there were 200 firefighters on the scene at the time of the building collapse.

Copyright Associated Press