Vietnam veteran Sammy Lee Davis, 70, calls everyone "sir" or "ma'am," and lives outside a tiny Indiana community called Freedom, where he keeps framed programs from each inauguration he's attended.

Decorated Vietnam veteran Sammy Lee Davis will have a front row seat on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day.

Davis, who lives outside a tiny Indiana community called Freedom, has been an honored witness to every president taking oath of office since Richard Nixon's first inauguration in 1969.

It doesn't matter whether he voted for the President-elect or not, David said, he goes to each ceremony out of a "sense of duty — an obligation I feel in my soul."

After Nixon's inauguration, the president sent Davis a personal note, thanking him for attending, and for his service.

Davis and other recipients are invited to each presidential inauguration through the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, which helps cover expenses for the trip.