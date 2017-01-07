Millions in China Learn to Live With Smog 'Airpocalypse'

A traffic warden wearing a protection mask walks on a street near Tiananmen Square in Beijing as the capital of China is blanketed by heavy smog on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. China has long faced some of the worst air pollution in the world, blamed on its reliance of coal for energy and factory production, as well as a surplus of older, less efficient cars on its roads. Inadequate controls on industry and lax enforcement of standards have worsened the pollution problem. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

As smog levels in northern China reach historic levels, millions are learning to live with what has been dubbed "airpocalypse."

Earlier this week, as many as 32 cities in northern China were under "red alert," the most severe pollution warning in the country's four-tier system, NBC News reported. Another 27 cities, including Beijing, were under "orange alert."

Short, intense periods of bad air are commonplace in Beijing - but the fact that city has now been under "orange alert" since Dec. 31 is frustrating locals, who criticized authorities’ response to the severe pollution.