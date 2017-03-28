Trump Appears to Take Credit for Ford Investment Announced in 2015

Ford on Tuesday outlined new details for a planned $9-billion investment in the United States.

The automaker's investment push was first announced in 2015, but President Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that the "big announcement" was related to his effort to grow jobs in the U.S., CNBC reported.

Ford said Tuesday it would invest $1.2 billion into three Michigan plants. General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler have also made U.S. jobs announcements since Trump won the presidential election, though many projects had already been in the works.