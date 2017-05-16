Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, setting off a wave of backlash that has included Democratic calls for a special prosecutor in the investigation.

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt, President Donald Trump said that when he decided to fire former FBI director James Comey, he said to himself: "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story. It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

Fired FBI Director James Comey wrote an internal memo saying President Donald Trump asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, multiple sources with firsthand knowledge of the memo told NBC News on Tuesday.

The memo was part of a paper trail Comey built documenting what he believed to be Trump's campaign to derail the FBI's investigation of alleged Russian ties to his presidential campaign, according to a source close to Comey and a former federal law enforcement official.

President Donald Trump is standing by his decision to reveal information to Russian ambassadors in a closed-press meeting, calling the information "facts" that he had a right to divulge. According to a Washington Post report, the information was sensitive enough that even some American allies were not aware of it. (Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017)

The source close to Comey said the memo included a line in which Comey quoted Trump as having said, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go."

The unclassified memo, which raises questions about obstruction of justice, was first reported by The New York Times.

President Donald Trump was unaware of the source of intelligence he shared with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, national security adviser H.R. McMaster at a news conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. He al Trump's sharing the information was appropriate. (Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017)

"It certainly appears to meet the definition in the [obstruction] statute," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Hardball With Chris Matthews."





