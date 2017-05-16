Fired FBI Director James Comey wrote an internal memo saying President Donald Trump asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, multiple sources with firsthand knowledge of the memo told NBC News on Tuesday.
The memo was part of a paper trail Comey built documenting what he believed to be Trump's campaign to derail the FBI's investigation of alleged Russian ties to his presidential campaign, according to a source close to Comey and a former federal law enforcement official.
The source close to Comey said the memo included a line in which Comey quoted Trump as having said, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go."
The unclassified memo, which raises questions about obstruction of justice, was first reported by The New York Times.
"It certainly appears to meet the definition in the [obstruction] statute," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Hardball With Chris Matthews."