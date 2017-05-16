Comey Wrote Memo Saying Trump Urged Him to Drop Flynn Investigation: Sources | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Comey Wrote Memo Saying Trump Urged Him to Drop Flynn Investigation: Sources

"It certainly appears to meet the definition in the [obstruction] statute," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Hardball With Chris Matthews"

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    In an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt, President Donald Trump said that when he decided to fire former FBI director James Comey, he said to himself: "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story. It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

    Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, setting off a wave of backlash that has included Democratic calls for a special prosecutor in the investigation.

    (Published Thursday, May 11, 2017)

    Fired FBI Director James Comey wrote an internal memo saying President Donald Trump asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, multiple sources with firsthand knowledge of the memo told NBC News on Tuesday.

    The memo was part of a paper trail Comey built documenting what he believed to be Trump's campaign to derail the FBI's investigation of alleged Russian ties to his presidential campaign, according to a source close to Comey and a former federal law enforcement official.

    Trump Defends Giving 'Facts' to Russia in Closed Meeting

    [NATL] Trump Defends Giving 'Facts' to Russia in Closed-Press Meeting

    President Donald Trump is standing by his decision to reveal information to Russian ambassadors in a closed-press meeting, calling the information "facts" that he had a right to divulge. According to a Washington Post report, the information was sensitive enough that even some American allies were not aware of it.

    (Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017)

    The source close to Comey said the memo included a line in which Comey quoted Trump as having said, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go."

    The unclassified memo, which raises questions about obstruction of justice, was first reported by The New York Times.

    McMaster: Trump Did Not Know Source of Shared Intel

    [NATL] McMaster: Trump Did Not Know Source of Shared Intel

    President Donald Trump was unaware of the source of intelligence he shared with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, national security adviser H.R. McMaster at a news conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. He al Trump's sharing the information was appropriate.

    (Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017)

    "It certainly appears to meet the definition in the [obstruction] statute," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Hardball With Chris Matthews."


    Flashback: Trump Says Pres. Must Understand 'Classified'

    [NATL] Flashback: Trump Says Pres. Must Understand Meaning of 'Classified'

    In a campaign speech in Greenville, North Carolina, on Sept. 6, 2016, Donald Trump blasted Hillary Clinton over her email scandal, saying, “We can’t have someone in the Oval Office who doesn’t understand the meaning of confidential or classified.” Months into his presidency, Trump is facing scrutiny over a Washington Post report that he revealed sensitive intelligence to Russian diplomats that was provided to the U.S. by another nation.  

    (Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices