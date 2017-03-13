Stubborn Panda Cubs in China

Giant panda cubs continued their playful escapades at a Southwest China research facility over the weekend. In one clip, mama panda kept kicking one of her daughters away from her delicious bamboo shoot. The cub, eager for a share, did not give up trying to take the yummy bamboo shoot from her mother, but, in the end, mama's kicks proved to be too much for her. In another clip, a panda cub was seen refusing to get off of his favorite tree when his breeders tried to take him inside. He succeeded in defeating a female breeder's attempts, and he even put up a good fight against a male breeder, landing a final kick to the breeder's face before being subdued and taken in.