The Celebration of Holi

Hundreds of people in Northern India celebrated Holi, the Hindu Festival of Colors. At the Banke Bihari Temple people crowded to get in as colored powders, blessed by Hindu god Krishna, and flower petals filled the air. Holi marks the advent of spring in India, and is celebrated by people around the country in varying traditions. In Vrindavan, the City of Temples, Holi is celebrated in most temples and the celebrations go on for almost a week, although the official Holi date falls on March 13th. Visitors from across the country come to Vrindavan in huge numbers each year to witness the madness for themselves. The entire town prepares for the influx of tourists and welcomes them with music, flowers, and colors.