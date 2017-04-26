Woman Dangling From Construction Crane Rescued in Toronto

A young woman who became stuck on a downtown Toronto construction crane's hook block, dangling some 12 stories above the ground, was rescued by emergency workers this on Wednesday morning. She was first spotted by area residents overnight. The woman was lowered to the ground after being harnessed to a firefighter. Dressed in a jean jacket and dark pants, she was able to stand on her own and speak with authorities moments after she was lowered to the ground. Police said the woman did not appear to be in any distress. She was placed in handcuffs by police officers, placed in an ambulance and taken to hospital in stable condition. Authorities said the woman was stuck on the crane at a construction site for at least four hours. Toronto police confirmed that she has been placed under arrest for mischief.