How to Watch NBC Bay Area News & Live Events on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, & Xumo Play

NBC Bay Area is always on. Watch the latest local newscasts and breaking news as it happens with our NBC Bay Area News streaming channel. Also get weather updates and see live events.

The 24/7 channel also includes original content produced by our award-winning investigative team, our Responds unit, and our digital journalists.

How to Watch on Roku

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here's how to watch NBC Bay Area News on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu

Scroll down to Channel 133

On this new Roku channel, you’ll find local news that moves you forward... on your schedule, plus weather forecasts and more from around the San Francisco Bay Area.

How to Watch on Samsung TV Plus

Here's how to see NBC Bay Area on Samsung TV Plus:

Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote

Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide

Scroll down to Channel 1035

How to Watch on Xumo Play

Here's how to see NBC Bay Area on Xumo Play: