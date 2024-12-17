Bob Lee left a massive, global tech footprint

Prior to his death, Bob Lee was serving as chief product officer of MobileCoin and had other significant contributions to the Silicon Valley tech community.

Lee got his breakthrough start in tech by working on Google's Android system, which today is used my millions of people across the globe.

After six years with Google, Lee went to work for Square, a San Francisco-based company started byTwitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in 2009. Lee was at Square in its early stages and eventually became its chief technology officer.

While still at Squarer, Lee was part of a team that built Cash App, a popular digital payment wallet in which people can exchange payments or other monetary transactions.

As he expanded his tech entreprenuerial resume, Lee soon became an investor, putting money into companies such as SpaceX, Clubhouse and others.

Finally, in 2021, Lee joined cryptocurrency company MobileCoin.