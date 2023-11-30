Man accused in CashApp founder's slaying returns to SF court

The man accused of killing CashApp founder Bob Lee in San Francisco was back in court Thursday, where his attorney blasted the publication of a photo taken of the defendant behind bars.

Nina Momeni has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of 43-year-old Lee in the early morning hours of April 4. Momeni has pleaded not guilty.

Thursday's hearing was intended for setting a trial date, but instead, Momeni's defense team motioned for a change of venue, saying there's no way their client can get a fair trial in San Francisco.

The published photo of Momeni in county jail, where he is being held without bail, is the major issue. The photo was taken by a photographer for the SF Standard, and Momeni's lawyer blasted the publisher and threatened legal action.

The judge called on the San Francisco Sheriff's Office to launch an internal investigation into how the photographer gained access.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the photo.