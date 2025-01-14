Californians donate for fire victims in Los Angeles County

As firefighters continue trying to contain all the fires burning in Southern California, there has been some moving stories of fellow Californians trying to help in both the firefight and recovery.

When Henry the dog was found in a Southern California fire zone, he was trapped inside an abandoned kennel.

A group called "Starts with One Today" rescued Henry and more than a dozen other abandoned dogs, who are now in homes, safe and sound.

Meanwhile, supplies gathered in the East Bay are on the way to Los Angeles, a U-Haul was filled in Livermore, after Ginger Faith heard from a friend in the fire zone.

"She called me while she was watching her house burn,” she said. "And that's what it is, it's not about the things. It's the investment of our energy, our families, the love we have and all of that stuff, was just decimated."

Companies are also stepping up. Bay Area-based Netflix pledging $10 million and housing for its employees. Comcast, the parent company of NBC Bay Area, also making a $10 million pledge.

