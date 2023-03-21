Bay Area Civil Rights Activists Seek to Change California's Anti-Discrimination Laws

On Wednesday, Bay Area civil rights activists will introduce what they hope will be a landmark change to California’s current anti-discrimination laws, which bar bias based on race, color, religion, gender and sexual orientation.

Added to that list would be caste: a centuries old system of social hierarchy in the South Asian community.

Organizers on the front lines are bracing for a fierce fight from a community they say is invested in keeping them in their so-called “place.”

NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre has the full story in video player above.

